Lakers Get Bad News on Trade Target Herb Jones

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, with time running out for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers to make moves in order to address the long-term future, prepare for a run in the playoffs, or part ways with players to build draft assets.

As per usual, there's a lot of speculation about the Lakers and what general manager Rob Pelinka and the team's front office have planned leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 5. There are a few different ways the storied franchise could go, but the primary target seems to be three-and-D wing player, namely Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans Remain 'Resistant' to Trade Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III

Unfortunately for the Lakers' brass, Jones and Trey Murphy III might not be available, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The market for such wings who can shoot from distance and defend remains quite limited, with New Orleans still resistant to trade interest in both Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III," Stein wrote.

“It’s believed that the Lakers are only going to sacrifice their projected financial flexibility in the summer — which is expected to furnish them with the ability to make significant roster changes — if they can acquire a real needle-mover at the position.”

If Jones and Murphy are off the table or too pricey for what the Lakers are willing to give up ahead of February's deadline, the team could look to move some expiring contracts, like Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber.

It seems like a stretch that the Lakers would trade Hachimura without getting something substantial in return, especially with how well he's played lately, making his trade value potentially the highest it's been since he joined the team three years ago.

Along with Jones, the Lakers have been linked to Jonathan Kuminga, Michael Porter Jr. and even Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, reports have surfaced that the Golden State Warriors aren't liking the offers coming from Los Angeles for Kuminga. Porter's price is too high for a player who provides nothing defensively, and Antetokounmpo is a long shot, with the team likely trying to acquire assets to land him in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks in the summer.

All that said, there's a real chance that the Lakers stand pat or make moves to acquire draft capital that can be moved for a bigger deal in the summer, which might be the smartest course of action for the team moving forward.