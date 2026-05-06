WWE Legend’s Wild Take on Lakers' Luka Doncic Is Turning Heads

Ahead of Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder to kick off their second-round playoff series, the Los Angeles Lakers officially ruled out superstar guard Luka Doncic, who is still not ready to return from his Grade 2 hamstring strain he suffered back on April 2.

Doncic being ruled out was expected, as there’s a chance he doesn’t play a single game in this series. The Slovenian product still doesn’t have a concrete timetable for a return, as a new report seems to come out daily speculating on when he might be able to play.

WWE Legend Ric Flair Blasts Luka Doncic

Ric Flair | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Apparently, former WWE superstar wrestler Ric Flair isn’t all that fond of the way Doncic is handling his injury. The 77-year-old, ironically the same number on Doncic’s jersey, took to social media to blast the Lakers star for not sucking it up and playing with a “shot of cortisone” and has called for Jeanie Buss to trade him next year.

Luka @lukadoncic, Please Get In The Game! Take A Shot Of Cortisone And Deal With The Pain! They Are Paying You 50 Million A Year, And You’re Not There! WTF! I Hope @JeanieBuss Trades You Next Year. Nobody Wants A Lame Duck On Their Team! pic.twitter.com/c5R2OvAltU — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 6, 2026

“Luka, please get in the game! Take a shot of cortisone and deal with the pain! They are paying you $50 million a year, and you’re not there! WTF! I hope Jeanie Buss trades you next year. Nobody wants a lame duck on their team!”

That’s an easy statement for Flair to make without knowing the severity of Doncic’s injury and acting like a “shot of cortisone” is a cure-all for his hamstring issue.

With the Lakers being heavy underdogs against the Thunder in the second round and losing convincingly in Game 1, there’s really no need to rush Doncic back on the floor. Even if Doncic were 100 percent healthy, Oklahoma City would still have the edge in the series, with no guarantee the NBA’s leading scorer would be able to tilt the scales in Los Angeles’ favor.

Second-Round Schedule Doesn't Favor Luka Doncic Returning

Luka Doncic | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The schedule for this second-round series between the Thunder and Lakers doesn’t get any easier moving forward, as these teams will only have a day's break between games, which is not ideal for Doncic while trying to work his way back from an injury that has kept him sidelined for more than a month.

Doncic’s return could also be dictated by how the Lakers are doing in this series with the defending champions. If Los Angeles gets down two or three games to Oklahoma City, the team could choose to hold him out to avoid risking further injury.

Only time will tell whether Doncic has played his last game this season or if he can return and help the Lakers avoid elimination by the Thunder.

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