NBA Fans React to LiAngelo Ball's Performance of 'Tweaker' at NBA All-Star Saturday

There were mixed reviews on the middle Ball brother's performance.

Mike Kadlick

LiAngelo Ball performs his song "Tweaker" at NBA All-Star Saturday.
LiAngelo Ball performs his song "Tweaker" at NBA All-Star Saturday. / Screenshot via @NBA on X.

LiAngelo Ball—the brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo—took the stage during Saturday night's NBA All-Star festivities in San Francisco to perform his song "Tweaker" for the Chase Center crowd.

Given that the performance was the 26-year-old's television debut, Lonzo took the time to head out to the Bay Area and introduce his brother ahead of him belting out the hit single.

Here's a look at the full performance:

Fans had very mixed reviews on this one across social media, ranging from praise for the 26-year-old's meteoric rise in the rap game to jokes about the lack of excitement from those in attendance. He's a look at some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Like I said, pretty wide-ranging. But at the end of the day, he was still the only Ball brother to participate in All-Star Weekend. LaMelo was snubbed from an All-Star Game nod, and Lonzo is still finding his footing after a serious knee injury.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

