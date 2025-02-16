NBA Fans React to LiAngelo Ball's Performance of 'Tweaker' at NBA All-Star Saturday
LiAngelo Ball—the brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo—took the stage during Saturday night's NBA All-Star festivities in San Francisco to perform his song "Tweaker" for the Chase Center crowd.
Given that the performance was the 26-year-old's television debut, Lonzo took the time to head out to the Bay Area and introduce his brother ahead of him belting out the hit single.
Here's a look at the full performance:
Fans had very mixed reviews on this one across social media, ranging from praise for the 26-year-old's meteoric rise in the rap game to jokes about the lack of excitement from those in attendance. He's a look at some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter):
Like I said, pretty wide-ranging. But at the end of the day, he was still the only Ball brother to participate in All-Star Weekend. LaMelo was snubbed from an All-Star Game nod, and Lonzo is still finding his footing after a serious knee injury.