The James and Griffey Families Got Together for a Historic Picture
LeBron James made history again on Tuesday as he shared the court with his son, Bronny James Jr., during the Los Angeles Lakers' season-opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James and James Jr. became the first father and son to share the court during an official NBA game.
One of the coolest things about the night was that Ken Griffey Jr. and his father Ken Griffey Sr. were in attendance for the moment. The Griffey's of course were the first father-son duo to play together in Major League Baseball.
Bronny James was excited about the Griffey's coming to the game and the two families got together for a historic picture before the game.
Now that history has been made, the pressure is on Bronny to create some moments as cool as the Griffey's got to be involved in when they played together in 1990. The pair hit back-to-back home runs and Junior stole a fly ball from his father.
Who knows when we'll ever see anything like this again.