LeBron James Celebrates Recently-Retired Gregg Popovich With Sweet Tribute
San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich last week called it a coaching career after 29 years at the helm, a decision made in light of health struggles that included a stroke back in November. And considering his reputation and achievements within the league, such news was, of course, met with celebration, deference, and praise for the legendary coach, his beloved character, and all the accolades he collected on his journey.
Among those well-wishers were LeBron James and Steve Nash, who opened their most recent episode of podcast Mind the Game, released Thursday, with a heartfelt acknowledgement of Pop and this new chapter.
“There’s no way we even start this conversation without even talking about Pop and what he means for the game and what he meant obviously for the NBA, San Antonio, West Point," James said at the start of the episode.
"I mean, what can you say? You talk about the superlatives when it comes to Coach Pop, man, his list is out of this world. But I think what a lot of people have found out if you ever got an opportunity to encounter a one-on-one with him or even just in [passing], how great of a f-----g guy that guy is. And it makes sense with how unbelievable of a coach he was, because of the person he was.”
He continued on a bit later: "It’s just been a complete honor, and for me to have a real personal relationship with him, that every time I see him, it’s just so much respect and so much honor. He definitely will be missed. Obviously, we know health is most important, but we cannot shy away from the fact of what he was able to accomplish on the sidelines.”
Steve Nash then also took a moment to praise Pop's character, his belief in human rights, and the example he set for the league.
"I always admired the type of human being he is. The way he stood up for what he believes in. Human rights, for people, for people that are underserved or [disadvantaged]," Nash said. "It's not just the accolades as a coach and an organizational leader, it's the type of human being, the way he did it. I think he did such a service to our community, but also to our league as an example for how we want to behave."
Popovich, 76, stepped down from his post as coach on May 2, when he announced he'd be transitioning to Spurs president of basketball operations. The three-time NBA Coach of the Year ends his career as the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,422 regular-season wins, plus five NBA titles.
He will be missed, but, like James and Nash said, all that he accomplished will not be forgotten.