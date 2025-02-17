LeBron James Chirps Doug Gottlieb Amid Green Bay's 3-24 Start to Season
Fox Sports Radio host-turned-Green Bay basketball head coach Doug Gottlieb led his team to victory on Sunday afternoon for the first time in three months (!), taking down Wright State 78-69. The win brings them to an abysmal 3-24 on the season.
Amid criticism of his attitude towards—and lack of participation in—the 2025 All-Star Game, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took it upon himself to chirp Gottlieb's struggles on Monday:
"Earned 2 Not Given!" James wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Gotta give him credit though!"
A bunch of laughing faces—and other emojis—ensued.
There's been no love lost between these two over the years. As recently as this summer, Gottlieb said on his radio show that James's son, Bronny, would struggle to start on his Green Bay team—and went on to compare the Lakers playing him alongside his father to the treatment of "a Make-a-Wish kid."
It seems as though LeBron got the last laugh on this one.