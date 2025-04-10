LeBron James Shared Cool Moment With His 'Favorite' NFL Player After Lakers’ Win
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in an emotional road win on Wednesday night, and given the significance of the contest—L.A. guard Luka Doncic's first time returning to his old court—the stands were star-studded. Among those in the crowd were Mavericks legend and friend of Doncic's, Dirk Nowitzki, who sat alongside journalist Taylor Rooks; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a known Mavericks fan; and star Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
Asked after the game if he had a chance to or would try to acknowledge the NFL stars in attendance, big-time football fan LeBron James said he definitely would before reiterating how "King Henry is my favorite player in the National Football League." (Chiefs fans, don't fret; he also called Mahomes "the best player in football.”)
After the contest was over, King James and King Henry did, in fact, get a chance to hold court together—and Henry then thanked the basketball star for the time on social media on Thursday.
"GOAT JAMES," Henry wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a photo of the two. "I appreciate the love always my g. 1/1."
Check that out below:
Cool stuff. Maybe if LeBron had chosen football instead of hooping, the two could have been teammates.