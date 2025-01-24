LeBron James Celebrates 21st All-Star Game Selection by Dunking All Over the Celtics
LeBron James, now 40 years old, is still undeniably one of the best basketball players on the planet.
On Thursday night, the fans, media, and James’s fellow players made as much known by selecting James to represent the Western Conference in the All-Star Game, marking the 21st straight time he’s earned the honor.
But after the votes were in, James decided to give fans an on-court reminder of his continued dominance, as if to put an exclamation mark on the point.
Facing off against the reigning champion Boston Celtics, James led the Lakers to a dominant performance, highlighted by a vicious dunk that was vintage King James.
About five minutes later, he did it again.
Every angle is a masterpiece.
James has hinted that he doesn’t know how much longer he wants to keep pushing his NBA career, but as his play has shown time and time again, he’s got plenty left in the tank.