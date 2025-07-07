SI

LeBron James Had Fired-Up Two-Word Message for Son Bronny After Viral Dunk

James was amped for his son.

Liam McKeone

LeBron played with Bronny on the Lakers last season
LeBron played with Bronny on the Lakers last season / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
LeBron James accomplished one of his stated career goals last season, and it was perhaps one of his most impressive. In his 22nd season, James was able to suit up and play alongside his son, Bronny, for the Los Angeles Lakers. And after picking up his player option last week it seems James will do so again in the 2025–26 campaign.

For Bronny's part, he got his sophomore season off to a bang. Making his 2025 Summer League debut for the Lakers on Sunday, the younger James went viral following a great steal-and-dunk sequence that displayed some of the vertical he inherited from his father.

To nobody's surprise LeBron was extremely fired up watching the sequence and reposted it on his Instagram story with a two-word caption: "BRONNY SHOWTIME"

Another big season awaits for the James clan, as Bronny aims to spend more time with the Lakers while LeBron tries for another NBA title alongside Luka Doncic.

