LeBron James Had a Hilarious Birthday Message for Luka Doncic

LeBron James wished Luka Doncic a happy birthday.
LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Not only was it Doncic's seventh game in a Lakers uniform, but it was also his 26th birthday.

If you were to ask the Dallas Mavericks they might tell you anonymously that 26 is when most athletes start to decline, but the Lakers know that some people are able to be effective NBA players for another decade or more.

Like LeBron James for example. LeBron just turned 40 and he is currently 14th in the NBA in scoring, 25th in rebounding and fifth in assists per game.

LeBron wished Luka a happy birthday in the tunnel before the game and there were cameras rolling to catch his message which was, "Happy birthday dawg! Yes sir. You're getting old like me, baby. You're getting old!"

The Luka and LeBron connection has been quick to develop on the court and if they become close off the court too, LeBron may never retire.

Despite the fact that LeBron claims Doncic is getting old, the truth is that when LeBron was on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the very first time in February 2002, Luka was about to turn three.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

