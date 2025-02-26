Video of LeBron James, Luka Doncic Toying With Mavericks Has NBA Fans Seriously Worried
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in a 107-99 win that had fans buzzing about Doncic’s revenge game against his former team.
Doncic, who finished with a triple-double, was the unmistakable center of attention at Crypto.com Arena, from dishing out no-look assists to making fierce eye contact with his ex-teammates. Of all his highlights from the thrilling game, the 25-year-old star went viral for one clip in which he and LeBron James were seen toying with the Mavs' defense.
During one play, Doncic and James passed the ball to each other back and forth while each being guarded by a defender. After several seconds of this, P.J. Washington went to double Doncic to force him to make a tough shot, but he instead threw the ball back to a wide-open James at the top of the arc who easily sank a three-pointer.
Fans immediately noted how the play was eerily similar to that of the sports comedy movie, Semi-Pro:
Jackie Moon references aside, some fans were worried about the James-Doncic duo wreaking havoc in the NBA for years to come: