LeBron James Had a Hilarious Reaction to a Bronny Hook Shot During Summer League
Bronny James had a very nice Summer League performance on Monday night as the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in Las Vegas. Bronny had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes.
While he shot the ball well, making 3-of-5 three-pointers, it was a sort of running hook shot that turned the most heads, including that of his father who was seated behind the opposite basket when he broke out the stunning move.
After the ball went in one camera panned to LeBron who could be seen pointing to himself saying, "He learned that from me."
LeBron was far from the only one excited to see Bronny make that shot. When the ball fell through the net the announcer working the game screamed, "Bronny James! A man on fire!" That was about par for the course when reacting to anything Bronny did during the game and you can hear it all on the NBA's official Bronny highlight mix below.
Bronny will be back in action when the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday.