Lakers Summer League Schedule: How to Watch Bronny James in His Second Season

James and the Lakers are playing in the California Classic before heading to Las Vegas.

Blake Silverman

Bronny James is entering his second year with the Los Angeles Lakers
Bronny James is entering his second year with the Los Angeles Lakers / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Bronny James's rookie season is already behind him. He'll spend a portion of his offseason competing with the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League team for an opportunity to work on his game alongside the NBA's newest draft class.

Before the main festivities in Las Vegas, James and the rest of the Lakers' summer team are taking part in the California Classic, which is a shorter exhibition gathering in San Francisco. They conclude their trip in the Bay with a contest against the San Antonio Spurs and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper.

The Lakers earned a primetime slot in Vegas to kick off the NBA 2K26 Summer League where they will play Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on July 10 for the No. 1 pick's debut game.

During his rookie season in L.A., James made 27 appearances for the Lakers, including one start. He averaged 2.3 points per game in those appearances in just 6.7 minutes a contest. He spent most of his time and earned most of his minutes in the G League with the Lakers' affiliate South Bay Lakers. In 18 games over South Bay's regular-season schedule, he averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 33.6% from three.

Ahead of year two, James is looking to refine his craft and earn more minutes to become a consistent part of the Lakers' rotation. That journey starts in Summer League and continues over the offseason. Here's everything you need to know about James and the Lakers for Summer League:

Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Roster

Last year's first-round pick Dalton Knecht will join James with the Lakers for Summer League. Adou Thiero—L.A.'s lone pick from the 2025 draft—is not on the team's official Summer League roster, but he may end up joining when the trade he was involved in becomes final. Here is the full Lakers roster for their Summer League competitions:

Player

Position

Professional Experience

Darius Bazley

Forward

Six Years

RJ Davis

Guard

Rookie

Eric Dixon

Forward

Rookie

DaJuan Gordon

Guard

One Year

Bronny James

Guard

One Year

Trey Jemison III

Center

Two Years

TY Johnson

Guard

Rookie

Arthur Kaluma

Forward

Rookie

Dalton Knecht

Guard

One Year

Augustas Marciulionis

Guard

Rookie

Sam Mennenga

Forward

Rookie

Julian Reese

Forward

Rookie

Sir'Jabari Rice

Guard

Two Years

DJ Steward

Guard

Four Years

Cole Swider

Forward

Three Years

Ethan Taylor

Guard

Rookie

Los Angeles Lakers 2025 Summer League Schedule

The Lakers will play eight total exhibition games over their two Summer League stops—three in San Francisco for the California Classic and five once they get to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League. They open their schedule in Vegas with a primetime showdown against No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks to kick off the festivities. The opponent and date for their fifth game in Vegas will be determined by the results of the first four games. Here is a complete schedule for the rest of the Lakers' Summer League games:

Opponent

Location

Date / Time

San Antonio Spurs

Chase Center (San Francisco)

July 8 @ 10 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

July 10 @ 8 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

July 12 @ 8:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

July 14 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

July 17 @ 9 p.m. ET

Four-Team Tournament & Consolation Games (opponent TBD)

TBD (Las Vegas)

July 18-20 (day and time TBD)

How to Watch Bronny James and the Lakers During Summer League

All of the Lakers' Summer League games—in California and Las Vegas—will be broadcast nationally across ESPN properties as well as NBA TV. They have a handful of games on ESPN, including the primetime game against Flagg in the Mavs to kickstart the competition in Vegas. Here's where you can watch the rest of the Lakers' games during Summer League:

Opponent

Date / Time

Channel

San Antonio Spurs

July 8 @ 10 p.m. ET

ESPN

Dallas Mavericks

July 10 @ 8 p.m. ET

ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans

July 12 @ 8:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Los Angeles Clippers

July 14 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Boston Celtics

July 17 @ 9 p.m. ET

ESPN

Four-Team Tournament & Consolation Games (opponent TBD)

July 18-20 (day and time TBD)

TBD

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

