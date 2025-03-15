LeBron James Hyped After Son Bryce's Dagger Bucket to Secure California State Title
LeBron James sat courtside as he watched his son Bryce help Sierra Canyon win the California state Division I championship Friday night. In a close game with just seconds remaining, Bryce got the ball under a crowded basket and muscled his way into a huge and-one bucket to put his team up five with just 17 seconds left.
The crowd at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento went wild, but nobody loved it more than LeBron. The NBA's all-time scoring leader was so excited he nearly ran onto the court as he pumped his fists and flexed in a true proud dad moment.
The bucket provided Bryce's only points on the night, finishing with three points, five rebounds and two assists on just 1-for-9 shooting from the field. But the sole basket came at the right time, helping Sierra Canyon hold onto a 58-53 win.
LeBron is currently sidelined with a groin injury for his Los Angeles Lakers, which freed up his schedule to travel to Sacramento for his son's big moment. The Lakers lost 131-125 to the Denver Nuggets on Friday while LeBron's other son, Bronny, played 16 minutes and scored five points for L.A.
Bryce committed to Arizona in early January as part of the Wildcats' 2025 recruiting class. He ends his playing career at Sierra Canyon with a state title and a big bucket at the right time, channeling his dad's clutch gene.