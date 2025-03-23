LeBron James Set to Return to Lakers Lineup on Saturday Night
LeBron James had been dealing with a groin strain.
The King has returned.
On Saturday, LeBron James is set to make his return to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers after having missed seven games due to a groin strain.
The Lakers have fared alright in James’s absence, going 3–4 over the stretch, but his return will undoubtedly be a boon for Los Angeles.
Notably, James’s son Bronny had the best game of his career while the elder James was out with injury, putting up 17 points and five assists against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
James will make his return on Saturday night when the Lakers host the Chicago Bulls.
