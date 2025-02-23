SI

LeBron James is in Disbelief Over Lakers' Jam-Packed March Schedule

James had a three-word reaction to playing six games in eight days.

Brigid Kennedy

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Feb 6, 2025.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Feb 6, 2025. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing in six games across eight days in March—and forward LeBron James appears to feel a bit incredulous about the whole thing.

Posting on Instagram prior to Saturday night's Lakers–Denver Nuggets contest, James shared a photo of the busy March schedule to his story and accompanied it with the caption "This is INSANE!!!!!" followed by the skull emoji.

The rough run of three consecutive back-to-backs is due in part to the Los Angeles wildfires, which caused the NBA to reschedule the Lakers' Jan. 11 game vs. the San Antonio Spurs to March 17. As such, the Lakers play March 13 and 14, 16 and 17, and 19 and 20.

The good news is that James will surely be able to handle it—despite concerns regarding his age, the 40-year-old is putting up stunning numbers this season with no sign of slowing down. So while the six-game stretch is not ideal, he's certainly in great enough shape to handle it. On Thursday, for example, he dropped 40 points to lead his team to victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, a performance so dominating even head coach JJ Redick couldn't believe it.

The Lakers are No. 5 in the Western Conference right now so a playoff berth is within their grasp. James and his teammates, including newly minted Laker Luka Doncic, will just have to keep it up through next month to make it happen.

