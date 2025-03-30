Fans Loved Luka Doncic Recreating Iconic Dwyane Wade Photo With LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, 134-127. The Lakers' stars shone brightest on the night, with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves combining for 85 points and 25 assists. The big-time performance from L.A.'s big names also included an epic photo of LeBron and Luka reminiscent of another iconic picture featuring James.
Let's set the scene. As has become a feature of their growing partnership, James and Doncic teamed up for an easy fast break bucket. Doncic split two defenders then dished the ball behind him without looking to James, who thundered into the lane for a huge dunk the likes of which we've seen countless times from him over the years.
As James dunked it, Doncic looked into the crowd, and that's when the camera shutter snapped.
The end product? A Lakers and Doncic version of the all-time Dwyane Wade look-away photo from James's time with the Miami Heat.
Intentional or not the similarity is immediately obvious and constitutes an extremely cool picture.
Fans certainly thought as much.
This is surely only the first of many awesome actions shots featuring the superstar duo. But it will be hard to find one cooler than this.