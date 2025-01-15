LeBron James Ranks Where Playing With Son Bronny Sits Among Career Accomplishments
LeBron James's dreams came true in his 22nd NBA season when his son, Bronny, joined the league. The Los Angeles Lakers' duo made NBA history by becoming the first father-son pair to play together in the same game.
Obviously, James's four NBA championships have meant a lot to him, but those titles will never compare to playing with his son on the court. He told Jason and Travis Kelce in this week's New Heights episode that playing with Bronny is his biggest NBA accomplishment.
“When it comes to the titles, that's one separate thing,” LeBron said. “But to be able to play in this league and also being able to do it alongside Bronny right now, that's one of the biggest accomplishments and probably the No. 1 accomplishment I've ever been able to do.
"To work with your son—I've heard it from a lot of people and, not only [in] sports, but I've heard it in business and [other] walks of life, and they say it's the greatest thing you could ever, ever have. To see him every day, grinding and going through the process of trying to become who he wants to become while I'm sitting there and just watching him, and doing the things that he wants to do and being able to just take it all in ... it helps me get some of the minutes and hours and years back that I did not have with him because I was playing so much and on the road and doing my own thing, and traveling."
This explanation makes James's declaration make a lot of sense. In his 21 previous NBA seasons, James likely wasn't able to spend as much time as he would've liked with his kids as he was traveling with his teams and playing in games. Now, he gets to sit alongside his son Bronny on the bench and travel with him. How special.
Who knows, maybe James will get to play with both of his sons in the NBA as his second son Bryce recently committed to the University of Arizona in the 2025 recruiting class. That depends on Bryce's NBA interest and his dad's intentions of playing in the NBA longer—he did just turn 40 a few weeks ago.