LeBron James Reveals the One Time He Seriously Considered a Stint in the NFL
NBA legend LeBron James is a known football fan—both at the professional and collegiate levels—but he has also thought about ditching the stands to become a player himself.
During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights, James revealed he has "absolutely" considered what an NFL career would be like for him, and even seriously considered a switch from the NBA at one point.
"We know you played football back in the day at [Akron high school] St. Vincent-St. Mary," Travis said during the podcast episode released Wednesday. "Has it ever actually crossed your mind what you could possibly do in the NFL?"
"Absolutely," James replies. "Absolutely, absolutely."
As to whether he ever seriously thought about giving it a shot, even for just a year, James says, "The only time I've really taken it super duper serious, I think it was 2011 when we had the NBA lockout. And I didn't know when we were going to make the deal with the owners and get our league back going. So I actually thought about it a little bit back then. I was still young enough to get out there with y'all, but that's the only time I've actually seriously considered it. I've had serious dreams about this s--- all the time."
Check out that full moment below, staring at 5:55:
The Los Angeles Lakers forward, who was drafted to the NBA right out of high school in 2003, definitely could have had a shot at the NFL if he wanted. At the time, he was one of the best wide receivers in Ohio, and was even recruited to play both sports at OSU (among overtures from other schools).
"I would have definitely thought about that," James told the Kelces. "My best friend at the time Sian Cotton went off to Ohio State on a full ride and played for Ohio State football, so that would’ve been super dope. I could’ve roomed with him, played football during the fall, and basketball during the winter and spring. That would’ve been dope."
At this point, it's fair to say the King's basketball-only focus worked out (to put it lightly), but it definitely would've been awesome to see him on the turf for even a season.