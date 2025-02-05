LeBron James Sent On-Court Message to Luka Doncic During Lakers' Win Over Clippers
After beating up on their crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are now 1-0 since acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic via trade.
Despite not suiting up yet as he rehabs from a calf injury, the 25-year-old was in attendance at the Intuit Dome for the Lakers' 122–97 victory—and caught a front-and-center look at forward LeBron James' 26-point triple-double.
One play that caught Doncic's eye was at the end of the second half, as James hooked up with center Jaxson Hayes for a give-and-go and-one. Doncic could be seen grinning on the sideline—and the baseline camera angle shows us why:
"That's what we're gonna do," the 40-year-old told him.
Here's a look at the video, as seen on Wednesday's edition of Get Up!
It was a pretty positive interaction for the new Laker, who has admitted that Sunday night's trade was a "hard moment" for him.
Doncic is reportedly targeting next week to make his debut in purple and gold.