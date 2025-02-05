SI

LeBron James Sent On-Court Message to Luka Doncic During Lakers' Win Over Clippers

Things could get fun with these two in Los Angeles.

Mike Kadlick

Doncic and James are now teammates with the Lakers.
/ Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
After beating up on their crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are now 1-0 since acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic via trade.

Despite not suiting up yet as he rehabs from a calf injury, the 25-year-old was in attendance at the Intuit Dome for the Lakers' 122–97 victory—and caught a front-and-center look at forward LeBron James' 26-point triple-double.

One play that caught Doncic's eye was at the end of the second half, as James hooked up with center Jaxson Hayes for a give-and-go and-one. Doncic could be seen grinning on the sideline—and the baseline camera angle shows us why:

"That's what we're gonna do," the 40-year-old told him.

Here's a look at the video, as seen on Wednesday's edition of Get Up!

It was a pretty positive interaction for the new Laker, who has admitted that Sunday night's trade was a "hard moment" for him.

Doncic is reportedly targeting next week to make his debut in purple and gold.

