LeBron James Shares Hopes for Cavaliers After 'Amazing' Start to Season
Just a few games shy of the season's midway point, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the NBA's best record at 39-5, and are six games ahead of the defending champion Boston Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers are currently on pace to win 72 games—one win shy of the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors' league record, and well ahead of the LeBron James-led 2008-09 Cleveland team, which finished with 66 wins.
James would play one more season with the Cavaliers, leaving for the Miami Heat ahead of the 2010-11 season before returning to lead the franchise to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and a championship in 2016. He ultimately departed once again, this time for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, but the Akron, Ohio native remains supportive of Cleveland-area teams including the Cavaliers.
Appearing on the New Heights podcast with a pair of his fellow Cleveland-native sports legends—former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—James discussed the remarkable season that the Cavaliers are having.
"The Cavs look amazing right now," James said. "They've got another opportunity. I hope they keep it going. They've got an opportunity to do something special. I'm glad I was able to put on first, set the trend and hopefully we keep it going."
Jason Kelce, an Eagles great, will forever be associated with Philadelphia, and has been tied to the Philadelphia 76ers at times—while Travis is a Kansas City legend for his time with the Chiefs. Both players keep their Cleveland roots close, however, as does LeBron, who wore an "Ohio Native" hat during the interview.
James obviously hopes that he and the Lakers can make a surprising run at another title, but his positive feelings for the Cavaliers was apparent. He even slipped a quiet "we" when describing the team. He also confirmed that his title with the franchise stands apart from the two he won in Miami and his most recent championship with Los Angeles.
"Man, there's nothing better for me than that Cleveland one just because of everything. The 50-plus years of no championship in Northeast Ohio. The seven years I was there beforehand and it took me to leave and to comeback to understand even more. Being down 3–1 with the greatest team, 73-9 Warriors with (guard) Steph (Curry) and (guard) Klay (Thompson) and (forward) Draymond (Green). And coming back and winning that series for the city of Cleveland, for Northeast Ohio. That's why you saw those emotions. You saw me crying on the court," James said. "That's one year I'll never forget. 2016."