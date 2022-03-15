Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Watch: Eagles’ Jason Kelce Sings National Anthem For Charity Before Nuggets-76ers Game

Jason Kelce is building quite a track record when it comes to making a lasting impression on a live microphone. 

The Eagles center delivered a memorable performance of the national anthem prior to Monday night’s Nuggets-76ers game in honor of a fundraising effort for former teammate Connor Barwin’s foundation, Make The World Better.

Kelce agreed to sing the song if Barwin’s charity reached its goal of raising $100K prior to the end of last year. As fate would have it, MTWB surpassed that mark, raising $114K as 2021 came to a close.  

As a result, the All-Pro was brought in to deliver on his promise and belted out a rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of a jam-packed Wells Fargo Arena. 

NBC Sports Philadelphia shared a video of the glorious moment:

Prior to his show-stopping number, Kelce joined Barwin to speak with local media about the fundraising effort.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Surprisingly, Kelce, the star of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship parade four years ago, said he felt more nerves going into Monday night than he had in a long time.

“I don’t think I’ve been nervous really, like, nervous, nervous, in years. I’m nervous, nervous right now,” he joked, via NBC Sports. “My knees were shaking out there doing the sound check so we’ll see how this goes.”

Safe to say, everything went just fine.

Whether it’s Monday Night Football or center court at an NBA game, Kelce has demonstrated time and time again that he is not going to back down from any big moment. And with training camp still several months away, there’s no telling what else the fun-loving 34-year-old might get into ahead of his 12th NFL season.

More Sports Illustrated Coverage:

Breaking
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa stands with his hands on his hips.
Extra Mustard

Arizona’s Kriisa Reveals Nasty Photo of Ankle Injury Ahead of NCAA Tourney

The Wildcats guard is still hoping to play in the Big Dance.

By Zach Koons
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Gisele Bundchen smiles after a game.
Extra Mustard

Gisele Bündchen Comments On Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement Announcement

The quarterback’s wife weighed in on his return to Tampa Bay.

By Zach Koons
free-agent-grades-haason-reddick-mitch-trubisky
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major signings as they happen. J.C. Jackson, Mitch Trubisky, Carlton Davis, Haason Reddick, Alex Cappa, De’Vondre Campbell, Christian Kirk, C.J. Uzomah and more.

By Conor Orr
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Report: Jets Land Former Bengals TE CJ Uzomah On Three-Year Deal

The seven-year pro logged his best season in 2021 and played a pivotal role in Cincinnati’s run to Super Bowl LVI.

By Jelani Scott
Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) wrestles the 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman) in 1996
Play
Wrestling

Wrestling Great Scott Hall Dies After Surgery Complications

The man known as Razor Ramon was part of a select group of performers to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Bills brought in Mitch Trubisky to finish the game against Washington; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams;
Play
NFL

MAQB: Why the Steelers Selected Trubisky as Big Ben’s Successor

Pittsburgh is giving the former No. 2 pick a second shot to succeed as an NFL starter. Plus, why the Jaguars and Chargers feel comfortable about their free agent expenditures, the Bengals’ and Bills’ big men commitments and more.

By Albert Breer
Kevin Durant looks on during a game.
Play
NBA

Durant Reportedly Issues Statement After Calling Out NYC Mayor

The Nets star walked back what he said after Sunday’s game against the Knicks.

By Zach Koons