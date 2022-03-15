Jason Kelce is building quite a track record when it comes to making a lasting impression on a live microphone.

The Eagles center delivered a memorable performance of the national anthem prior to Monday night’s Nuggets-76ers game in honor of a fundraising effort for former teammate Connor Barwin’s foundation, Make The World Better.

Kelce agreed to sing the song if Barwin’s charity reached its goal of raising $100K prior to the end of last year. As fate would have it, MTWB surpassed that mark, raising $114K as 2021 came to a close.

As a result, the All-Pro was brought in to deliver on his promise and belted out a rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of a jam-packed Wells Fargo Arena.

NBC Sports Philadelphia shared a video of the glorious moment:

Prior to his show-stopping number, Kelce joined Barwin to speak with local media about the fundraising effort.

Surprisingly, Kelce, the star of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship parade four years ago, said he felt more nerves going into Monday night than he had in a long time.

“I don’t think I’ve been nervous really, like, nervous, nervous, in years. I’m nervous, nervous right now,” he joked, via NBC Sports. “My knees were shaking out there doing the sound check so we’ll see how this goes.”

Safe to say, everything went just fine.

Whether it’s Monday Night Football or center court at an NBA game, Kelce has demonstrated time and time again that he is not going to back down from any big moment. And with training camp still several months away, there’s no telling what else the fun-loving 34-year-old might get into ahead of his 12th NFL season.

