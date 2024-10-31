SI

Cameras Caught LeBron James's Special Reaction to Son Bronny's First NBA Basket

James held back his emotions as he watched his son Bronny score his first career NBA basket in the arena he called home for 11 seasons of his decorated career.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches as his son Bronny scores the first basket of his NBA career against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30, 2024.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches as his son Bronny scores the first basket of his NBA career against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30, 2024.
After the Los Angeles Lakers' 134-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, LeBron James took a moment to reflect on his son Bronny scoring the first points of his NBA career in Cleveland, where the elder James's decorated career began.

James told reporters that Bronny's first basket in Cleveland, where he was born and raised, was an "unbelievable moment for him and our family."

And it was evident, even before the elder James spoke, just how much it meant to him to see his son not only score his first NBA basket but do it in the arena that he had called home for 11 seasons of his career.

Moments after Bronny's mid-range jumper sank into the net with 2:03 remaining in the game, the cameras panned to James, who was in mid-conversation with teammates Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.

But James, clearly a proud father, was far from the conversation, lost in the emotions of the moment and trying to keep it together.

