Cameras Caught LeBron James's Special Reaction to Son Bronny's First NBA Basket
After the Los Angeles Lakers' 134-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, LeBron James took a moment to reflect on his son Bronny scoring the first points of his NBA career in Cleveland, where the elder James's decorated career began.
James told reporters that Bronny's first basket in Cleveland, where he was born and raised, was an "unbelievable moment for him and our family."
And it was evident, even before the elder James spoke, just how much it meant to him to see his son not only score his first NBA basket but do it in the arena that he had called home for 11 seasons of his career.
Moments after Bronny's mid-range jumper sank into the net with 2:03 remaining in the game, the cameras panned to James, who was in mid-conversation with teammates Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.
But James, clearly a proud father, was far from the conversation, lost in the emotions of the moment and trying to keep it together.
Is somebody cutting onions?