LeBron James Uses One Word to Celebrate Lakers Drafting His Son Bronny
Thursday was a special day for superstar LeBron James, as his oldest son Bronny was selected with the No. 55 pick of the 2024 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bronny James was born on Oct. 6, 2004, when LeBron was beginning his second NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over the years, Bronny watched as his dad was named to 20 All-Star teams, won four NBA championships and was named league MVP four times. And now, the two are teammates in Los Angeles.
A few hours after the pick was made official, LeBron celebrated the news by posting several photos and videos of himself and Bronny with a one-word caption: "Legacy!"
LeBron is leaving quite the legacy in the NBA.
As the league's all-time leading scorer, LeBron will make more history by becoming the first father-son duo to share the floor in an NBA game if Bronny ends up making the Lakers' roster. There have been plenty of notable father-son duos to both play in the NBA—Dell Curry and Steph Curry, for example—but none have been in the league at the same time.
Bronny James, who averaged 4.8 points per contest over 25 games at USC, will take the court in a Lakers jersey for the first time during NBA Summer League in San Francisco next month.