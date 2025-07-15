LeBron James Is Welcome to Return to Heat, According to Team Exec Udonis Haslem
LeBron James opted into the final year of his contract a couple weeks ago and somehow that has made his future even murkier. Cryptic hats, seemingly random locations for workouts, trade rumors, hanging out with Bad Bunny. The least likely outcome somehow feels like him playing another season in Los Angeles.
On Monday's edition of NBA Today on ESPN, Miami Heat vice president of basketball development Udonis Haslem, who played with LeBron in Miami a decade ago, made it clear that James is welcome back in Miami.
"You should want to put yourself in a position where you can win a championship and land the plane," said Haslem. "That is not in L.A. I don't give a damn who they bring to LA. That is not a championship roster right now with the L.A. Lakers. If LeBron James wants to put himself in a championship situation, then there has to be another opportunity out there that he needs to look for. I do know a place where he is welcome and he will always be welcome. Just to put that out there. You know what I'm saying."
The Lakers won 50 games last season and were the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Miami Heat went 37-45, were the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and were swept in the first round of the playoffs.
The last time LeBron James played for the Miami Heat, the team president stopped him from having chocolate chip cookies.