LeBron Shared Sweet Moment With Portland Sideline Vendor He Knocked Over In 2019
LeBron James has been doing this for a long time. Last night he scored 40 points in Portland against the Trail Blazers. His performance left teammates razzing him and his coach glazing him.
While the places remain the same, many of the faces continue to change. When LeBron scored 31 points in an ESPN-broadcasted win over the Blazers on Dec. 6, 2019, only five players on Portland's current roster were even in the NBA yet, and Anfernee Simons is the only player who remains from that season's roster.
There is at least one other person in Portland who was there that night in 2019—Moda Center vendor Katy Stevens who LeBron knocked over on the sideline. LeBron immediately turned and picked Stevens up and the clip went viral. She was featured on SportsCenter and profiled in The Athletic.
Last night the two NBA veterans were reunited as LeBron surprised Stevens with a hug during pregame warmups.
Here's the original clip:
According to The Athletic, when Stevens and LeBron collided she had been a courtside server at Blazers games for 10 years. LeBron had just turned 35. The fact that they're both still doing this five years later is inspiring. No wonder these two share such a connection.