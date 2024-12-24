SI

Los Angeles Lakers Christmas Day History: Record, Statistics, & More

The Lakers have played on Christmas 50 times so far.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a global brand, one of the most recognizable teams in all of American sports and a viewership powerhouse for the NBA. Of late, that famous team has also featured one of the two most famous basketball players in existence: LeBron James. It is therefore no surprise that the Lakers are a common Christmas choice, and especially with The King on the roster.

Since their first appearance in 1961, the Lakers have played on Christmas 50 times. That number is second-highest among all NBA teams, behind only the New York Knicks. The Lakers' 24 wins is tied with the Knicks for most all-time and they've generally played better than New York on yuletide, losing only 26 contests to the Knicks' 32 losses.

L.A. has also been a very consistent staple of Christmas hoops over the last few generations. The Lakers have played on Christmas for 25 straight seasons, with 2024 marking their 26th consecutive holiday showing. They were even one of only two teams shown in 2006 when only one game was played on the 25th of December. Fans love watching the Lakers, and more importantly, the NBA loves what putting the Lakers on during Christmas brings to the table.

Los Angeles Lakers' Record on Christmas Day

Below you'll find a full accounting of how the Lakers have performed on Christmas throughout the years. This includes the pre-Los Angeles years, when they were the Minneapolis Lakers from 1946-1960. If the franchise counts the championship banners from back then, we'll count their Christmas games.

YEAR

OPPONENT

RESULT

ALL-TIME W-L

1949

Fort Wayne Pistons

Lakers 72, Pistons 58

1-0

1950

Washington Capitols

Lakers 93, Capitols 79

2-0

1951

Boston Celtics

Lakers 108, Celtics 79

3-0

1952

Indianapolis Olympians

Lakers 90, Olympians 73

4-0

1953

Baltimore Bullets

Bullets 88, Lakers 78

4-1

1954

Philadelphia Warriors

Lakers 99, Warriors 91

5-1

1955

Boston Celtics

Celtics 115, Lakers 112

5-2

1956

Fort Wayne Pistons

Lakers 100, Pistons 89

6-2

1957

Detroit Pistons

Lakers 106, Pistons 104

7-2

1958

Detroit Pistons

Pistons 98, Lakers 97

7-3

1959

St. Louis Hawks

Hawks 112, Lakers 96

7-4

1961

Cincinnati Royals

Lakers 141, Royals 127

8-4

1963

New York Knicks

Lakers 134, Knicks 126

9-4

1965

Detroit Pistons

Lakers 115, Pistons 106

10-4

1967

San Diego Rockets

Rockets 104, Lakers 101

10-5

1968

Phoenix Suns

Lakers 119, Suns 99

11-5

1970

Boston Celtics

Lakers 123, Celtics 113

12-5

1973

Phoenix Suns

Suns 135, Lakers 100

12-6

1976

Phoenix Suns

Suns 113, Lakers 96

12-7

1977

Seattle SuperSonics

Lakers 111, SuperSonics 96

13-7

1981

Phoenix Suns

Lakers 104, Suns 101

14-7

1983

Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers 141, Lakers 121

14-8

1988

Utah Jazz

Jazz 101, Lakers 87

14-9

1991

Los Angeles Clippers

Lakers 85, Clippers 75

15-9

1996

Phoenix Suns

Lakers 108, Suns 87

16-9

1999

San Antonio Spurs

Lakers 99, Spurs 93

17-9

2000

Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers 109, Lakers 104

17-10

2001

Philadelphia 76ers

Lakers 88, 76ers 82

18-10

2002

Sacramento Kings

Kings 105, Lakers 99

18-11

2003

Houston Rockets

Rockets 99, Lakers 87

18-12

2004

Miami Heat

Heat 104, Lakers 102

18-13

2005

Miami Heat

Heat 97, Lakers 92

18-14

2006

Miami Heat

Heat 101, Lakers 85

18-15

2007

Phoenix Suns

Lakers 122, Suns 115

19-15

2008

Boston Celtics

Lakers 92, Celtics 83

20-15

2009

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers 102, Lakers 87

20-16

2010

Miami Heat

Heat 96, Lakers 80

20-17

2011

Chicago Bulls

Bulls 88, Lakers 87

20-18

2012

New York Knicks

Lakers 100, Knicks 94

21-18

2013

Miami Heat

Heat 101, Lakers 95

21-19

2014

Chicago Bulls

Bulls 113, Lakers 93

21-20

2015

Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers 94, Lakers 84

21-21

2016

Los Angeles Clippers

Lakers 111, Clippers 102

22-21

2017

Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves 121, Lakers 104

22-22

2018

Golden State Warriors

Lakers 127, Warriors 101

23-22

2019

Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers 111, Lakers 106

23-23

2020

Dallas Mavericks

Lakers 138, Mavericks 115

24-23

2021

Brooklyn Nets

Nets 122, Lakers 115

24-24

2022

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks 124, Lakers 115

24-25

2023

Boston Celtics

Celtics 126, Lakers 115

24-26

Notable Lakers Christmas Day Performances

There are many to choose from, but the best performance out of a Lakers player has to be from the man himself, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Universally accepted as one of the greatest players of all time, Kareem dropped 35 points to go with 17 rebounds and nine assists back in 1977 to lead the Lakers over the Seattle SuperSonics.

Before his time, Elgin Baylor set the standard by scoring 40 points on Christmas 1961. He battled Oscar Robertson in a huge 141–127 win in the first holiday matchup for the Lakers after moving to Los Angeles. Baylor finished with seven rebounds to go along with his 40 points on 15-of-27 shooting.

Shortly thereafter, Jerry West went off. In the year 1963 West's Lakers battled the Knicks, another Christmas Day mainstay for the NBA, and the man who became known as The Logo put up 47 points to bring home the win. That point total stands as the fourth-highest scoring game on Christmas in NBA history.

