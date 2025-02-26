NBA Fans Were Reeling After Luka Doncic's Amazing No-Look Assist vs. Mavericks
Luka Doncic played the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night for the first time since he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and he clearly wanted to exact revenge upon his former employers.
The Slovenian superstar nearly had a triple-double at halftime, scoring 12 points and pulling down 12 rebounds to go with seven assists as the Lakers took an eight-point lead into the break.
One of those assists was downright incredible, and blew the minds of everybody watching.
During the second quarter, Doncic drove the lane while being guarded by Kessler Edwards. As he got into the paint, Doncic suddenly flung the basketball backwards, behind his head, without looking, directly into the shooting pocket of Austin Reaves out on the perimeter.
Reaves splashed in the three to give Doncic the assist. It was outrageous—even for the superstar forward.
The slow-motion replay is even better.
Basketball fans were left reeling by the awe-inspiring display of vision and passing prowess.
The Luka Doncic experience has officially arrived in Los Angeles.