Luka Doncic Celebrates First Game Against Mavs With Incredible Gesture to Lakers Fans
The NBA world will have its attention fixed on Los Angeles on Tuesday night, as Luka Doncic plays his first game against his old team, the Dallas Mavericks, since being traded to the Lakers in a shocking deadline deal.
Both sides of the relationship appear to be playing nice with each other in the lead up to the event, with Mavs coach Jason Kidd praising Doncic ahead of the game, and Lakers coach JJ Redick showing similar love for Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas in the same deal.
Doncic is also showing some love ahead of the game—for Lakers fans. In partnership with Jordan Brand, Doncic is covering free parking for many fans who will be attending the game.
Fans attending the game were quick to take advantage of the deal, as fans across the internet praised Doncic for his gesture.
Doncic may have only been a Laker for a few weeks, but it’s clear he’s committed to endearing himself to Los Angeles fans, even beyond his brilliant play on the court.