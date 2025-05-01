SI

Luka Doncic Exits to Locker Room Shortly Before Halftime of Game 5 After Awkward Fall

The Lakers star appeared to hurt his back just before halftime in Game 5.

Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic exited Game 5 shortly before halftime after an awkward fall.
With the Los Angeles Lakers trailing by eight with one minute to play in the first half of Game 5 of the team's Western Conference first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic drove to the basket and got tangled up under the hoop, falling awkwardly on a play that appeared to injure the star's back.

Doncic crumbled to the floor and had to be helped to the locker room with the Lakers trailing and trying to stave off elimination from the postseason.

At the time Doncic left the contest, he had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Lakers' second half comeback hopes likely hinge on how Doncic is feeling. He returned to the floor as the third quarter began and appeared to be OK.

The Timberwolves lead the series 3-1 and are looking to capture a road win to end the Lakers' season in five games.

Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

