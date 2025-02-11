Cameras Caught LeBron’s Inspiring, NSFW Message to Luka Doncic Ahead of Lakers Debut
Guard Luka Doncic made his highly anticipated debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in a home game against the Utah Jazz.
The stage was properly set for Doncic, with his former teammate and fellow Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki in attendance, and fans all across the stadium donning his jersey to cheer him on.
Before the team took the court, Doncic got some stirring words of encouragement while huddling with his newest superstar teammate LeBron James.
After some words for the team as a whole, the legendary forward singled out Doncic, saying, “Luka, be your f---ing self. Don't fit in, fit the f--- out. Be yourself.”
Doncic didn’t have to wait long to make an impact for the Lakers, drilling an early three to send the crowd into a frenzy.
It is looking like a nice debut for Doncic with Los Angeles, with the team holding a 20-point lead as the first half comes to a close.
The era of the Luka Lakers has officially begun.