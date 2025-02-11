SI

Luka Doncic's First Half with Lakers Highlighted by Full-Court Assist to LeBron James

The Lakers led the Jazz by 25 at halftime.

Doncic tallied 11 points in his first half as a Laker.
Luka Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers career started out with a bang on Monday night, as the 25-year-old tallied 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the first half against the Utah Jazz.

Of said three assists, none may have been cooler than the one below: A near-full-court pass right into the hands of fellow L.A. star LeBron James—who flushed it home on the other end for an easy layup.

This duo is going to be a fun watch.

To go along with Luka's 11 points, James tallied 13 of his own while also adding five rebounds and three assists to the stat sheet. The King is six of eight shooting from the floor through the first 24 minutes.

The 31-19 Lakers enter the second half with a 25-point lead over the 12-39 Utah Jazz, leading 72-47 heading into the final two frames.

