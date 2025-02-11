LeBron James Warms Up in Luka Doncic Shirt Ahead of His Lakers Debut
It's a big night on Monday in Los Angeles, and the Lakers know it.
With star guard Luka Doncic officially set to make his debut with the team in their matchup against the Utah Jazz, they're making it worth fans' while to attend—leaving a gold No. 77 Doncic t-shirt jersey on every seat at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers forward LeBron James, who's been excited about Doncic's arrival since last week, was able to get his hands on one of the t-shirts, and sported it for warmups ahead of his new teammate's debut.
Here's a look in a video posted by the NBA on X (formerly Twitter):
"Luka's been my favorite player in the NBA for a while now," James told reporters last week following the trade that sent his former teammate Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. "I think you guys know that. And I've always just tried to play the game the right way and inspire the next generation. And Luka happens to be one of them. And now, we're teammates. So it'll be a very seamless transition."
The two will take the court together for the first time on Monday at 10:30 p.m. EST against the Jazz.