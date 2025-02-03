Luka Doncic Gives Lakers Fans Brief Message After Landing in Los Angeles
Luka Doncic is officially in Los Angeles after he was traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster move for the history books that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic has spoken a bit since the shocking Saturday night trade, but the Lakers posted a short video clip of him sharing a direct message to Lakers fans. He was still at the airport while filming the video, so he was newly in Los Angeles.
He kept his message brief.
"What's up Lakers fans, I'm in L.A. Excited to meet you all," Doncic said in the six-second clip.
This unbelievable trade really is true. Fans will be seeing Doncic in purple and gold in no time.
Doncic has shared some longer and more heartfelt messages to the Mavericks and Dallas fans. The 25-year-old spent six and a half years with the franchise, so it's understandable why he would have more to say to Mavericks fans at this time.
Doncic is expected to have his Lakers introductory press conference on Tuesday morning. He'll talk more about his excitement to join the team then.