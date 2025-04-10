Luka Doncic Received a Hero's Welcome in Lakers' Locker Room After Win Over Mavericks
Luka Doncic returned to Dallas on Wednesday night, nearly two months after being traded from the Mavericks to the Lakers, and put on a show against his former team.
The 26-year-old scored 45 points on 16-of-28 shooting while leading LA to a 112-97 win. He also corralled eight rebounds and dished out six assists on the night.
Following the victory, Doncic was subject to water bottle showers from his teammates in the Lakers' locker room. Here's a look at the awesome moment:
A well-deserved splash party for Luka.
The Mavericks displayed a tribute video for Doncic—who spent his first six-and-a-half seasons in Dallas—prior to Wednesday's contest, and elicited quite the emotional response. The five-time NBA All-Star could be seen with tears in his eyes while he watched the American Airlines Center jumbotron, and admitted that he didn't feel ready to play after the tribute.
A cool 45 points and water bottle shower later, and the Lakers have now won six in a row while holding a 1.5-game lead on the Western Conference's No. 3 seed with two games remaining in the regular season.