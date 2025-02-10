Luka Doncic Makes Huge Donation To L.A. Fire Recovery on Day of His Lakers’ Debut
Luka Dončić thought he would spend his entire NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, and though he was shocked when the Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, he is already embracing his new city.
For Dončić, that has started with greeting the fans and taking on a role in his new community. On the day of his Lakers' debut, Dončić announced that his foundation was pledging $500,000 to aid recovery efforts from the fires that burned thousands of acres, buildings, and affected up to hundreds of thousands of people across multiple parts of Los Angeles County.
“It’s been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires since I landed in L.A," Dončić wrote. 'I can’t believe and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools, and the places where they used to play with their friends."
"Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immediate recovery efforts," he continued. "I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds, and fields that were destroyed, because every kid needs a safe place to play. To everyone affected by these fires: we’re here to help, now and for the long haul.”
Dončić did not even live in Los Angeles or know he would end up there when the fires began a month ago, yet he has already pledged half a million dollars to helping rebuilding efforts.
Among those affected from the horrific fires was Dončić's new coach JJ Redick, who lost his home in the Palisades. Redick's sons, Knox and Kai, lost their jersey collections in the fires and several NBA players—Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama, and Stephen Curry—gave Knox and Kai their jerseys to help replenish their collections.
These gestures go a long way in the wake of the tragic fires, and Dončić's contributions to his new city will undoubtedly do the same.