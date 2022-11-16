Skip to main content

Timberwolves vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic host the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. Can Orlando get back to its winning ways?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (4-10) is closing its seven-game homestand with a visit from the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-8).

The Magic could be without its starting frontcourt, Paolo Banchero (ankle sprain) and Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia), as the power forward and center are questionable to play in tonight's game.

Orlando has a chance to finish the homestand over .500, which would give them a ton of momentum as the team goes back out on the road for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are well-rested after two consecutive off days and hope to build momentum after a big win on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Timberwolves vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Timberwolves vs. Magic Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)
  • Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
  • Paolo Banchero (QUESTIONABLE - ankle sprain)
  • Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)

Hornets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • PG D'Angelo Russell
  • SG Anthony Edwards
  • SF Jaden McDaniels
  • PF Karl-Anthony Towns
  • C Rudy Gobert

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Bol Bol
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Chuma Okeke
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

