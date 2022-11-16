Timberwolves vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic host the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. Can Orlando get back to its winning ways?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (4-10) is closing its seven-game homestand with a visit from the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-8).

The Magic could be without its starting frontcourt, Paolo Banchero (ankle sprain) and Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia), as the power forward and center are questionable to play in tonight's game.

Orlando has a chance to finish the homestand over .500, which would give them a ton of momentum as the team goes back out on the road for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are well-rested after two consecutive off days and hope to build momentum after a big win on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Timberwolves vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Wednesday, Nov. 16 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Timberwolves vs. Magic Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Paolo Banchero (QUESTIONABLE - ankle sprain)

Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)

Hornets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG D'Angelo Russell

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Karl-Anthony Towns

C Rudy Gobert

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Bol Bol

SF Franz Wagner

PF Chuma Okeke

C Wendell Carter Jr.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.