NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Making Mo Bamba 'Available'?

Mo Bamba could be on the block for the Orlando Magic as trade season begins.

ORLANDO - Today is the official start of trade season, as more than 90 percent of the league's players become eligible to be dealt. However, one Orlando Magic exception is making waves in the trade waters.

According to Bleacher Report, the Magic is making Mo Bamba 'available' in trade talks.The Orlando Magic re-signed Bamba to trade him; at least, that's how it appears. His role has diminished this season with the arrival of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the emergence of Bol Bol. Bamba (who can't be dealt until mid-January) is on a two-year $20.6 million contract, but the second season is non-guaranteed. Orlando would like a first but may be looking for younger players who can grow with its young team longer term. The Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, Kings and Raptors may have interest, among others. The Magic (8-20), who have one of the worst records in the league, may also look to move veterans Gary Harris and Terrence Ross. Teams who miss out on the flashier available wings may give Orlando a call.

The frontcourt is very crowded in Orlando, with Moe Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol all impressing. Wendell Carter Jr. will also have a role once he returns in the coming weeks from a plantar fascia injury. Jonathan Isaac is also expected to make his long-awaited return soon.

Bamba, 24, has played well as of late. The former Texas Longhorn is averaging 8.4 points per game this season and dropped 18 points in Sunday night's win against the Toronto Raptors.

With all of the players roadblocking Bamba's path to playing time, the Magic might be looking to deal the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. But if the team does, it won't be until at least the new year.

