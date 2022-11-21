Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic is looking to get revenge from Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-12) is back on the court tonight hoping to settle the score against the Indiana Pacers (9-6).

The Magic lost the first game of the two-game series with the Pacers on Saturday night after failing to connect on the go-ahead basket with seconds to go.

The big difference between this game and Saturday's is the potential return of Wendell Carter Jr., who sat out the last contest after recovering from plantar fasciitis that he's been dealing with for a few weeks. He played in Friday's win against the Chicago Bulls, but sat out the second game of a back-to-back in order to heal. Should he play tonight, things could be different for the Magic.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Pacers Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Nov. 21

Monday, Nov. 21 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Pacers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)

Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)

Paolo Banchero (OUT - Ankle)

Cole Anthony (OUT - Oblique)

Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - Plantar Fascia)

Indiana Pacers

Chris Duarte (OUT - Ankle)

Daniel Theis (OUT - Knee)

Magic vs. Pacers Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Chuma Okeke

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Indiana Pacers

PG Tyrese Haliburton

SG Andrew Nembhard

SF Buddy Hield

PF Jalen Smith

C Myles Turner

