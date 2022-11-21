Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-12) is back on the court tonight hoping to settle the score against the Indiana Pacers (9-6).
The Magic lost the first game of the two-game series with the Pacers on Saturday night after failing to connect on the go-ahead basket with seconds to go.
The big difference between this game and Saturday's is the potential return of Wendell Carter Jr., who sat out the last contest after recovering from plantar fasciitis that he's been dealing with for a few weeks. He played in Friday's win against the Chicago Bulls, but sat out the second game of a back-to-back in order to heal. Should he play tonight, things could be different for the Magic.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Magic vs. Pacers Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Nov. 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Pacers Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)
- Paolo Banchero (OUT - Ankle)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - Oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - Plantar Fascia)
Indiana Pacers
- Chris Duarte (OUT - Ankle)
- Daniel Theis (OUT - Knee)
Magic vs. Pacers Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Chuma Okeke
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Indiana Pacers
- PG Tyrese Haliburton
- SG Andrew Nembhard
- SF Buddy Hield
- PF Jalen Smith
- C Myles Turner
