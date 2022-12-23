Spurs vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts the San Antonio Spurs on the Friday night. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (12-21) returns home after a four-game road trip to face the San Antonio Spurs (10-21) just in time for Christmas.

The Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, giving the Magic the schedule edge tonight.

Orlando should also have more of a boost with the return of big man Wendell Carter Jr., who has missed just over a month with a plantar fascia injury.

The team could also see Gary Harris back after missing a couple weeks with a hamstring injury.

On top of that, the Magic look to win its eighth game out of nine contests.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Spurs vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Friday, Dec. 23 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Spurs vs. Magic Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson (OUT - hamstring)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

Spurs vs. Magic Projected Starters

San Antonio Spurs

PG Tre Jones

SG Devin Vassell

SF Romeo Langford

PF Jeremy Sochan

C Jakob Poeltl

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.