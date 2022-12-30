Wizards vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts the Washington Wizards Friday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (13-23) hopes to snap a two-game losing streak as its Southeast Division rival Washington Wizards (15-21) come to town.

It will be a challenge for the Magic to win Friday night after the fallout from Wednesday night's brawl that suspended nearly the entire team for at least one game. Tonight, three players are out due to injury while six are suspended, meaning the team has only eight healthy players for tonight's game.

Whether or not the suspensions handed out were fair doesn't matter anymore. The Magic simply has to play the game with the ramifications given.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Wizards vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Friday, Dec. 30 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Wizards vs. Magic Injury Report

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

Taj Gibson (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Cole Anthony (OUT - suspension)

Mo Bamba (OUT - suspension)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - suspension)

R.J. Hampton (OUT - suspension)

Gary Harris (OUT - suspension)

Moe Wagner (OUT - suspension)

Wizards vs. Magic Projected Starters

Washington Wizards

PG Monte Morris

SG Bradley Beal

SF Corey Kispert

PF Kyle Kuzma

C Kristaps Porzingis

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Terrence Ross

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Bol Bol

