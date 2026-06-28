Evaluating Magic's chances to trade for Cameron Johnson

The Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets are in similar positions financially entering the 2026 offseason.

After releasing Jonathan Isaac, the Magic saved $6.5 million off their cap sheet, where they are $2.8 million above the first apron. The Nuggets are deeper into the tax, resting $10.4 million above the first and $2.6 million below the ultra-punitive second just days before free agency.

Though the Nuggets are perceived to be under more pressure to make more (cost-cutting) moves this summer to retain Peyton Watson and contend in a stacked West. And Orlando reportedly has interest in this one Nuggets veteran, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Meanwhile, as the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

Sources: Nikola Jokic has reiterated a desire to stay long-term with the Denver Nuggets.



Plus, reporting on trade suitors for Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson, along with free agency updates for Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Spencer Jones on @hoopshype. https://t.co/Pn1it4v1uc — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 28, 2026

How would Cam Johnson benefit Magic:

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson, acquired by the Nuggets from the Brooklyn Nets last offseason in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick, had an underwhelming season in Denver. He averaged just 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.

That said, he did shoot a career-best 48.0 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from 3-point range, albeit on a career-low 4.7 triple tries per game. He didn't play very well during the Nuggets' first-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At his best, he's a connective 3-and-D wing. Johnson's a solid rebounder and good team defender. He's also a good cutter and off-ball mover, where he doesn't need the ball to provide an impact.

Johnson, 30, would also provide the Magic some salary relief. He is entering the final year of his $95 million contract with a $23.1 million cap hit.

This is a good buy-low target for Orlando, but financial complications must be accounted for.

Magic, Nuggets would have to get a third team involved:

Since the Magic and Nuggets are both above the first apron, neither can 1.) aggregate salary or 2.) take back more than they owed in a single trade.

Well, there's is a 1-for-1 match between Johnson and any rostered player on Orlando, so there would have to be a third team to help facilitate a deal. Both teams are also pretty strapped for additional assets to incentivize a third team, making the mountain a little more arduous to climb.

Deals happen when every side has urgency. Johnson will have a long list of suitors if he's dealt. But any deal involving the Magic could get quite complicated, which is why a few of the other suitors are more likely options (for now).