Jalen Suggs' return marks a momentous occasion for the Orlando Magic.

The face of their defensive culture, the heart and soul of the heart and hustle, Jalen Suggs provides an unquantifiable impact for this Magic team in play and in spirit.



If you try to quantify it, you just end up seeing absurdly high net ratings, which is the closest data point we can find to sum up Suggs' impact on the court.

When Jalen Suggs is around, Orlando has played as well as any team in the league.

In 584 minutes of action this season, the Magic have a +9.66 Net Rating with Suggs on the floor; when Orlando has all five starters available at once, the team features the 6th-best lineup in the NBA.



I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley how the return of Jalen Suggs helps the defense slow down Donovan Mitchell:



“It’s tough to slow down Donovan Mitchell.



How Jalen Suggs return affects Donovan Mitchell matchup

Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

When I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley how the return of Suggs helps the Magic's defense slow down Donovan Mitchell, Jamahl emphasized how important it is to throw different looks, different coverages, and different bodies at Mitchell to try to slow him down:



It is hard to slow down Donovan Mitchell.



What helps is that we get different looks, different coverages, different bodies on him.



Because he's seen it all. We know him very well, playoff basketball, seeing him throughout the year.



His ability just to score at just a high clip, at the rim, midrange, 3pt shooting, just finding ways. He hits tough shots, but he's capable of doing it in so many ways.



So our ability to guard him with multiple bodies is going to be very important. Jamahl Mosley

When I asked Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach Kenny Atkinson how the return of Jalen Suggs changes the way the Cavs have to attack the Magic's defense with Donovan Mitchell, Kenny emphasized helping Donovan as much as possible with screens and off-ball actions:

(Donovan) is used to it.



Jalen is an elite, elite defender. So to answer that, that is a challenge.



In these type of situations, when you have got a Suggs on someone like Don, we really got to help him.



We got to screen, get (Suggs) off him, which is not an easy task.



Get Donovan off the ball, use Donovan as a screener. Kenny Atkinson

I asked Cleveland Cavalier HC Kenny Atkinson what he credits to Donovan Mitchell’s career numbers this season + how the return of Jalen Suggs changes the Cavs attack vs Orlando



“I think (Donovan) worked pretty hard on his game this summer”



How often will the Cavs be able to get Suggs away from Mitchell?

How hard will Orlando look to keep Suggs on Mitchell, or will they allow the team defense to take turns?

Find out next time on Magic Ball Z.

