Who steps up with Franz Wagner down for Magic to advance in NBA Cup?

Without question, the Orlando Magic received great news regarding the availability of leading scorer Franz Wagner on Monday. The versatile 24-year-old German forward was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, potentially not seeing the floor until 2026.

Considering an MCL tear was a possibility given how ugly the injury suffered in Sunday’s loss in New York looked in real time, Wagner and Orlando avoided catastrophe.

The Magic will have to overcome Wagner’s absence in a win-or-go-home game against a Miami Heat team they’ve already faced twice. Complicating their assignment is the fact star forward Paolo Banchero is still ramping up after missing 10 games with a groin strain, which means advancing past their in-state rival to earn a berth in the NBA Cup semifinals will hinge on a collective effort.

Bane to become lone Orlando Magic player to start every game

Once the game tips off, Desmond Bane will become the only Magic player to start every game this season. Tristan da Silva, likely to replace Wagner in the starting lineup, will join backup guard Tyus Jones as the only players to participate in every Orlando game. Expect Jamahl Mosley to lean on all three of those players against the Heat and everyone else going forward while Wagner is on the mend.

Jones, whose tenure with the Magic began with a 2-for-19 run from 3-point range, saw more minutes against the Knicks on Sunday than all but two other games since joining the team. He matched a season-high with four 3-point attempts, draining two for just the third time. Expect him to be more aggressive.

da Silva has already made 10 starts in Banchero’s place and now should slot in next to him to fill in for his German National Team cohort. He’s in a 1-for-11 shooting slump and has made just six of 25 shots over four December games (16 percent), averaging just 3.8 points. As a result, daSilva’s scoring clip has dipped to 10 points per game, and he’s missed 14 of his last 17 3-pointers.

Bane is best equipped to help the Magic overcome Wagner’s absence in order to survive Miami, but he’s been streaky over the past few weeks. After a dreadful start, Bane found his rhythm and was especially sharp with more touches while Banchero was out, so he can continue to remain aggressive in helping make up for Wagner’s missing production.

More shots means Orlando shooters should have better rhythm

After back-to-back 37-point games, Bane has averaged just 11 points per game over his past three contests, shooting 5-for-15 from 3-point range and failing to get to the free-throw line even once. Putting his head down and attacking the rim is a must for Bane as he once again escapes being forced into a spot-up shooter role as the third option.

Anthony Black’s role is the only one that doesn’t change since he’ll remain a crucial x-factor as the sixth man, so the remaining variable against Miami will obviously be Banchero. Upon returning from a multi-week absence, he’s yet to play 25 minutes in games against Miami and New York, averaging just 12.5 points on 7-for-19 shooting.

The former All-Star looked more aggressive against the Knicks than in his first game back vs. the Heat, so if he’s feeling up to it physically, there’s a good possibility we’ll see Banchero attempt to put up a vintage performance in reprising his role as Orlando’s primary catalyst. He finished with 24 points and a season-high 11 rebounds in the season-opening 125-121 win against the Heat on Oct. 22.

