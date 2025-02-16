SI

Magic's Mac McClung Donates Car From Historic Dunk Contest Win to Charity

McClung jumped over a Kia K5 in his first route.

Brigid Kennedy

Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung competes in the slam dunk competition during All Star Weekend on Feb 15, 2025.
Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung competes in the slam dunk competition during All Star Weekend on Feb 15, 2025. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung made NBA All-Star history on Saturday night when he became the first player to win the slam dunk contest three years in a row.

The 26-year-old's incredible maneuvering had everyone,from the players on the sidelines to those watching at home, in awe, especially during his first route, when he made a two-handed, backward dunk over a Kia K5 and earned 50s across the board.

Well, after securing the victory, McClung found a worthwhile cause for the car he used on the court.

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, McClung is donating the Kia to a charity in his hometown of Gate City, Va.

Awesome stuff from the Memphis export, who told 76ers on SI that this iteration could possibly be his last.

"I just figured this will probably be my last go around, hopefully, I still got some things left in the tank," he said.

Considering the excitement he's added to the dunk contest, it'd be great to get him back again next year. But you can't blame the guy for wanting to go out on a high note—and the charity donation is the perfect cherry on top.

NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 continues Sunday night with the All-Star game at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA