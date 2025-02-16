Magic's Mac McClung Donates Car From Historic Dunk Contest Win to Charity
Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung made NBA All-Star history on Saturday night when he became the first player to win the slam dunk contest three years in a row.
The 26-year-old's incredible maneuvering had everyone,from the players on the sidelines to those watching at home, in awe, especially during his first route, when he made a two-handed, backward dunk over a Kia K5 and earned 50s across the board.
Well, after securing the victory, McClung found a worthwhile cause for the car he used on the court.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, McClung is donating the Kia to a charity in his hometown of Gate City, Va.
Awesome stuff from the Memphis export, who told 76ers on SI that this iteration could possibly be his last.
"I just figured this will probably be my last go around, hopefully, I still got some things left in the tank," he said.
Considering the excitement he's added to the dunk contest, it'd be great to get him back again next year. But you can't blame the guy for wanting to go out on a high note—and the charity donation is the perfect cherry on top.
NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 continues Sunday night with the All-Star game at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.