Malik Beasley Doubles Down on His Reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shimmy Troll
Malik Beasley did not want to mess around Friday night.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' 125-119 win over the Detroit Pistons, Beasley and Giannis Antetokounmpo were whistled for double technical fouls after a disagreement on the court.
With about nine seconds to play, Antetokounmpo swatted Beasley's three-point attempt and celebrated by doing the Pistons guard's shimmy celebration in front of him. Beasley was not happy with that, shoving Antetokounmpo away and refusing to shake his hand down the court.
Antetokounmpo appeared to be joking, as the two were teammates last season on the Bucks. But Beasley didn't enjoy that exchange—and he doubled down on his reaction on social media Saturday.
"Let someone stand over you, hit your ish, then try to help me up ... in what world would you let that slide in? [I don't care] how goofy he is lol," Beasley wrote on social media.
Fair enough, Malik.
Both the Pistons and Bucks have clinched their respective playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, with No. 6 seed Detroit set to play the No. 3 seed New York Knicks, and the No. 5 Bucks slated to play the No. 4 Indiana Pacers in the first round.
The next time Milwaukee and Detroit could play each other would be in the Eastern Conference finals. If that happens, don't expect Beasley to allow Antetokounmpo to shimmy in front of him again.