Malik Beasley Did Not Like Being Taunted By Giannis With His Own Shimmy Celebration
Giannis Antetokounmpo may have started a new NBA rivalry by trying to joke around with a former teammate.
During the Milwaukee Bucks' 125-119 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, Giannis blocked a late three-point attempt by Detroit's Malik Beasley, who spent last season with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo then celebrated by replicating Beasley's shimmy celebration. While Giannis was smiling, Beasley was not happy and pushed him away.
This continued a short time later as Giannis tried to shake hands with his former teammate and had his hand slapped away multiple times. Undeterred, Giannis then lined up in the backcourt next to Beasley while one of the Bucks shot free throws and continued to talk to him. When he finally waved his finger a referee stepped in and gave both players a technical foul.
Antetokounmpo has to know that this kind of frivolity might fly in Milwaukee, but you're not going to get any friendly banter with anyone on this year's Detroit Pistons squad. And they will certainly not abide disrespect.
The teams will meet in a meaningless game on Sunday as the Bucks are now locked into the No. 5 seed and the Pistons are have clinched the No. 6 seed. Even if Beasley is able to get revenge on Sunday, it seems unlikely the Bucks would even care given the circumstances, which will probably only annoy the Pistons even more.