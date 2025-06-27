SI

Malika Andrews Resurfaces Nikola Jokic's Hilarious Take on Viral Taco Bell Draft Moment

Jokic was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial in 2014.

Blake Silverman

Denver Nuggets center Jokic smiles against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Denver Nuggets center Jokic smiles against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
When the second round of the NBA draft comes around, it's a yearly reminder that three-time MVP was taken during a commercial break—in the middle of a Taco Bell ad, nonetheless.

A similar moment took place Thursday night during the second round of the 2025 draft when the Detroit Pistons took Tennessee sharpshooter Chaz Lanier with the No. 37 pick, which was displayed at the bottom of the screen during a YouTube TV commercial. Malika Andrews was on the desk for the action Thursday and the moment reminded her of an interview she conducted with Jokic after he led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title and won Finals MVP in '23.

Andrews asked Jokic what he thought of being drafted during a Taco Bell commercial after Denver's title game, where he provided a perfectly hilarious response.

"They didn't believe in the fat boy," Jokic joked in the ESPN interview two years ago. "It seems like it worked out.

"Don't bet against the fat boy."

It's definitely safe to say the pick—No. 41 in '14—worked out for Jokic and the Nuggets. You can watch the classic interview in its entirety below.

The Nuggets had a great response which called back to the moment Thursday during the second round. And yes, Taco Bell was advertising their quesarito when Jokic was drafted.

Prospects being selected during a commercial break is more rare compared to Jokic's draft year, especially with the NBA giving the second round its own night, which began last year. Thus far through this year's second round, Lanier is the only selection to get displayed while the broadcast was on break. If he feels some type of way about that, the newest Piston can just think of Jokic.

