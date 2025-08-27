SI

Mark Cuban Admits One Eye-Opening Regret About Mavericks Sale

The former Mavericks majority owner has one regret when it comes to selling his stake in the franchise.

Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban has one regret when it comes to the sale of the team.
Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban is largely out of the picture now when it comes to the goings-on within the franchise.

Cuban, who was front and center as the majority owner of the team for over two decades, sold off most of his stake in the franchise in November 2023 to a group led my Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont for approximately $3.5 billion. Cuban remains a minority owner in the club.

Now nearly two full years removed from the sale, Cuban has one regret.

"I don't regret selling the team. I regret how I did it," Cuban told Tim Cato of the DLLS Podcast. "Would I still sell the team? Yes, for all the same reasons I've said 100 times. Would I do it the same way? Absolutely not. I would have put it out to bid, but I didn't so it doesn't matter."

Instead, Cuban negotiated with Adelson and Dumont exclusively and still made plenty of money off the sale.

In the end, he kept a 27% stake in the franchise that he still owns today.

