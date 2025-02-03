Mark Cuban ‘Confused’ About Luka Doncic Trade, According to Text With Former Player
The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic over the weekend. It was a move that probably never would have happened if Mark Cuban was still running the team, but Cuban sold most of his interest in the club to casino magnates Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont late in 2023, which left him with little say.
Cuban hasn't been heard from much in the hours since the deal went down except for the confirmation that he had nothing to do with the trade and an acronym for Mavericks Fan For Life when asked for official comment.
On Monday's episode of Run It Back, Chandler Parsons, who was once Cuban's prize free agent signing in 2014, revealed that he had texted Cuban about the deal saying he was confused. Cuban responded with what Parsons interpreted as Cuban being just as shocked as everyone else.
"That makes two of us."
The good news for Cuban is that he's not alone. The bad news is that his team just traded Luka Doncic, who he once said he'd want to keep more than his own wife.